Another tanker loads cargo from sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker loaded a cargo from Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project over the weekend, according to data from LSEG and analytics firm Kpler, as it continues output despite Western sanctions over Moscow's war in Ukraine.
The Zarya tanker arrived at Arctic LNG 2 on October 2 and departed loaded on October 4, Kpler data showed. Shipping database Equasis lists the tanker's registered owner and its ship or commercial manager both as Kantat.
Arctic LNG 2, 60 per cent owned by Russian gas producer Novatek, had been set to become one of the country's largest LNG plants, with eventual output of 19.8 million tonnes a year, before it was placed under US sanctions.
It has delivered seven cargoes to China’s Beihai terminal in the southern region of Guangxi this year. While Western countries have sought to cripple Moscow's oil and gas sector to punish it for its 2022 invasion of Ukraine, China has ramped up energy imports from Russia.
