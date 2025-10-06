Another tanker loads cargo from sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker loaded a cargo from Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project over the weekend, according to data from LSEG and analytics firm Kpler, as it continues output despite Western sanctions over Moscow's war in Ukraine.

The Zarya tanker arrived at Arctic LNG 2 on October 2 and departed loaded on October 4, Kpler data showed. Shipping database Equasis lists the tanker's registered owner and its ship or commercial manager both as Kantat.