Seventh Arctic LNG 2 shipment reaches China despite sanctions

A liquefied natural gas (LNG) tanker carrying cargo from Russia's sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project berthed at China's Beihai terminal on Tuesday, according to ship-tracking data from Kpler and LSEG.

If the tanker discharges its cargo, that would make it the seventh load that the Chinese terminal has received from the Arctic LNG 2 project, which is under sanctions because of Russia's war in Ukraine.