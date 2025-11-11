ADNOC L&S nine-month 2025 net profit rises to $631m

ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) has reported strong financial results for the first nine months of 2025.
Revenue for the period surged 39 per cent year-on-year to $3.705 billion, while EBITDA rose 30 per cent to $1.123 billion. Net profit for the nine months reached $631 million, a nine per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.
The company's third-quarter performance was also resilient, with revenue growing 36 per cent year-on-year to $1.266 billion. Q3 EBITDA increased 38 per cent to $379 million, and net profit for the quarter rose 20 per cent year-on-year to $211 million.
Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, stated, “This is our strongest nine-month performance since listing, alongside outstanding quarterly results."
All business segments delivered strong growth. The integrated logistics segment saw nine-month revenue rise 17 per cent to $1.955 billion, driven by high utilisation of jack-up barges and increased chartering activity. The shipping segment's revenue soared 99 per cent year-on-year to $1.481 billion, largely due to the consolidation of revenue from the Navig8 tanker fleet.
ADNOC L&S recently signed a 50-year agreement with TAZIZ to establish a dedicated chemicals port at Ruwais. The company also accelerated its fleet expansion with the delivery of new LNG carriers and very large ethane carriers (VLEC).
The company confirmed its 2025 guidance and its dividend policy. The full-year 2025 dividend is set to increase by approximately 20 per cent year-on-year to $325 million, with a planned five per cent annual increase through 2030.