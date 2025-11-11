ADNOC L&S nine-month 2025 net profit rises to $631m

ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) has reported strong financial results for the first nine months of 2025.

Revenue for the period surged 39 per cent year-on-year to $3.705 billion, while EBITDA rose 30 per cent to $1.123 billion. Net profit for the nine months reached $631 million, a nine per cent increase compared to the same period in 2024.

The company's third-quarter performance was also resilient, with revenue growing 36 per cent year-on-year to $1.266 billion. Q3 EBITDA increased 38 per cent to $379 million, and net profit for the quarter rose 20 per cent year-on-year to $211 million.