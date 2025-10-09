ADNOC L&S and TAZIZ sign 50-year deal for new chemicals port in Ruwais

ADNOC Logistics and Services (ADNOC L&S) and TAZIZ have signed a 50-year agreement to establish a dedicated chemicals port at the TAZIZ industrial chemicals zone in Al Ruwais, Abu Dhabi.
Under the agreement, ADNOC L&S will build, own, and operate the port, while TAZIZ will use the facility to export its chemicals and their derivatives.
The new port, which is valued at over $300 million, is scheduled for completion in the fourth quarter of 2026. According to the proponents, it is projected to generate more than $1.3 billion in revenue for ADNOC L&S over the first 27 years of the agreement.
The port is a key component of the TAZIZ project, which is developing the UAE’s first integrated chemicals ecosystem. By the end of 2028, TAZIZ is set to be producing 4.7 million tons per annum of chemicals, including methanol, “low-carbon” ammonia, and caustic soda.
Captain Abdulkareem Al Masabi, CEO of ADNOC L&S, said, “This strategic agreement for a first-of-its-kind dedicated chemicals port will provide ADNOC L&S long-term, predictable revenue while supporting TAZIZ’s growing chemicals ecosystem.”
Mashal Al-Kindi, CEO of TAZIZ, added that the dedicated port will enable the company to, "export our products efficiently and at scale.”