Surge in demand drives $1m bids for Panama Canal access

The Panama Canal Authority said on Thursday that some ships had recently paid more than $1 million for crossing slots at auction, but said the unusually high prices reflected a temporary rise in demand rather than persistent congestion at the waterway.

The authority said average auction prices had risen to about $385,000 after the start of the Middle East conflict, from around $135,000 to $140,000 before, as higher traffic boosted demand for reservations.

Last week, the authority had downplayed reports that an LPG vessel had paid as much as $4 million in an auction to secure faster passage.