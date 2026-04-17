$4m to jump Panama Canal queue? Authority disputes report

The Panama Canal Authority on Thursday downplayed a report that an LPG vessel paid $4 million to jump the transit queue, saying the result reflected temporary market conditions rather than a fee set by the waterway, as the Iran war drives more traffic to the canal.

"The recent outcome of an auction awarded to an LPG vessel reflects temporary market shifts and is not the result of a rate set by the Panama Canal," the authority said in a statement, without confirming how much was paid out in the auction.

It said auction values are driven by factors including customers' urgency, commercial priorities, freight rates, bunker prices and broader global supply-and-demand conditions.