Strike grips Argentina as Congress weighs labour reform

Argentina's lower house of Congress was set to vote on Thursday on a contentious labour reform backed by libertarian President Javier Milei, as unions staged a nationwide strike that has brought parts of the country to a halt.

Argentina's largest umbrella union CGT says the proposed overhaul threatens long-standing worker protections, including the right to strike.

In response, it has launched a 24-hour stoppage involving transport workers, public sector staff and bank employees.

The strikers joined the maritime workers' federation, which began a 48-hour walkout on Wednesday, targeting cargo vessel operations mainly in the port of Rosario, one of the world’s largest agricultural export hubs.

Data from maritime agency NABSA analysed by Reuters on Thursday showed at least 12 grain ships were affected, carrying some 381,000 tonnes of cargo including soybean meal, sunflower seeds, wheat, corn, barley and biodiesel.