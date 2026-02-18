Argentine maritime strike over labour reforms hits cargo shipping

Argentine maritime workers from the country's maritime workers federation FESIMAF launched a 48-hour strike on Wednesday, affecting cargo vessel operations, the group said in a statement. The strike action is a protest against President Javier Milei's proposed labour reform bill.

The walkout is expected to disrupt cargo loading and unloading, pilot transfers and other services for commercial vessels, mainly in the port area of Rosario, one of the world's largest agricultural export hubs, according to industry sources.

Guillermo Wade, manager of the Chamber of Port and Maritime Activities told Reuters that the strike action was already impacting operations.