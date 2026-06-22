Strait of Hormuz empties out fast after Iran orders abrupt closure

The number of ships that passed through the Strait of Hormuz fell sharply on Sunday after Iran announced it had again closed the waterway, citing Israeli and US violations of the interim peace deal, shipping data showed.

Five vessels passed the strait on Sunday, from 26 ships spotted a day earlier, data from analytics firm Kpler showed.

These included three very large crude carriers carrying two million barrels of Saudi crude and fuel oil each, one of which was heading to Japan.