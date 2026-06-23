Shipping traffic continues gradual comeback in Strait of Hormuz

Two stranded supertankers passed through the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday, while seven empty Qatar-linked liquefied natural gas tankers have entered in recent weeks in an early sign Persian Gulf gas shipping may be resuming, ship-tracking data show.

Iranian-linked tankers also continued to transit the vital waterway, data showed, with traffic picking up on Monday as US-Iran talks progressed. Flows had weakened ahead of the talks amid threats by US President Donald Trump to restart the war and Tehran's announcement it had again shut the strait.

The first round of talks, which began on Sunday, concluded a day later with both sides agreeing on a roadmap towards a permanent deal within 60 days. The US also announced a waiver until August 21 on sanctions, easing concerns over global oil and LNG supplies and pushing prices lower.