Explosion rips through Qatar gas complex, leaving 13 dead

Thirteen people were killed and dozens injured in an explosion at a gas processing facility inside Qatar's massive Ras Laffan industrial complex, Qatar's energy minister said on Monday, one of the deadliest gas industry accidents in more than two decades.

Liquefied natural gas facilities were not impacted by the explosion, Qatar's Energy Minister Saad al-Kaabi said. State-owned QatarEnergy is working to restart LNG operations at Ras Laffan, which were halted after an Iranian attack in March.

Authorities said a "technical accident" occurred at the Barzan local gas processing facility on Sunday evening. Plant production had been completely stopped since December 2025 due to urgent maintenance requirements and it was first restarted only two days ago, Kaabi told reporters.