Shipping companies err on the side of caution as Hormuz reopens

Shipping companies have cautiously welcomed Iran's announcement that the Strait of Hormuz is open but said they would require clarifications, including about the risk of mines, before vessels move through the entry point to the Persian Gulf.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi said on Friday that the Strait of Hormuz was open to all commercial vessels during a 10-day Lebanon ceasefire accord, prompting a fall in oil and other commodity prices while stock markets rose.

All commercial ships including US vessels can sail through the strait although their plans need to be organised with Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, a senior Iranian official told Reuters.