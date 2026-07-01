Republican leaders ask Trump to end Jones Act waivers by mid-August

House Speaker Mike Johnson and several Republican leaders are asking President Donald Trump to allow Jones Act waivers to expire in mid-August as currently scheduled, rather than extending them further, according to a letter seen by Reuters.
The waivers were issued by Trump during the Iran conflict to help ease supply disruptions and keep fuel and other critical goods moving between US ports as prices rose.
Lawmakers now say those emergency conditions have passed and the waivers should end on schedule.
In their letter, Johnson and 51 other Republican lawmakers emphasise the importance of the Jones Act, which requires cargo moving between US ports to be carried on American-built, owned, and crewed ships.
They argue that the law supports US maritime jobs and national security, and warn that continued waivers could weaken domestic shipping by allowing foreign-flagged vessels to operate in coastal trade even when US ships are available.
The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
(Reporting By Jarrett Renshaw; Editing by Mark Porter)