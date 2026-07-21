Red Sea insurance rates jump following Houthi blockade threat

The insurance cost of shipping goods through the Red Sea rose on Monday after Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said they were imposing a naval blockade on Saudi Arabia, escalating risks for merchant shipping, insurance industry sources said.

The move by the Houthis opens a new front against the United States in its war on Iran and widens the threat to global energy supplies and trade beyond the Persian Gulf.

Indicative war risk premiums rose to around 0.75 per cent of the value of a ship, from around 0.3 per cent on Friday before the Houthi announcement, according to the sources, who declined to be identified due to the sensitivity of the matter.

Even a small change will mean hundreds of thousands of dollars in extra costs for a seven-day voyage.