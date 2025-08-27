Turkey bans Israeli ships from its ports, ZIM re-routes vessels
Turkey has adopted a new regulation with immediate effect that bans vessels owned, managed, or operated by an entity related to Israel from berthing in Turkish ports. Israeli shipping line ZIM Integrated Shipping Services received a notice of the new regulation from Turkish port authorities on August 22, 2025.
The new regulation also prohibits vessels of any flag that are carrying military cargo destined for Israel from berthing in Turkish ports. In a reciprocal measure, Turkish-flagged vessels will be prohibited from berthing in Israeli ports.
As a direct result of the new rule, ZIM stated that it has already re-routed certain company-operated vessels that were scheduled to call at Turkish ports.
ZIM said that if the new regulation remains unchanged, it is expected to negatively impact the company’s financial and operational results. The company said it is currently developing a mitigation plan to reduce the potential adverse effects of the regulation. Despite the expected negative impact, ZIM has reaffirmed its full-year 2025 guidance, which it issued on August 20.