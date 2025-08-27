Turkey bans Israeli ships from its ports, ZIM re-routes vessels

Turkey has adopted a new regulation with immediate effect that bans vessels owned, managed, or operated by an entity related to Israel from berthing in Turkish ports. Israeli shipping line ZIM Integrated Shipping Services received a notice of the new regulation from Turkish port authorities on August 22, 2025.

The new regulation also prohibits vessels of any flag that are carrying military cargo destined for Israel from berthing in Turkish ports. In a reciprocal measure, Turkish-flagged vessels will be prohibited from berthing in Israeli ports.