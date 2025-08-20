ZIM Q2 profit drops 94 per cent as freight rates and volumes fall
ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has reported a dramatic 94 per cent drop in net profit for the second quarter of 2025, as a significant decline in both freight rates and cargo volumes hit the company's top line.
The Israeli-based container shipping line’s results reflect a challenging and volatile market, though the company has raised its full-year guidance based on its performance to date.
For the three months ending June 30, the company posted revenues of $1.64 billion, a 15 per cent decrease from the $1.93 billion recorded in the second quarter of 2024. This top-line fall, combined with relatively stable outgoings, led to a net income of just $24 million, a steep decline from the $373 million profit reported in the same period last year.
The weaker performance was driven by a six per cent year-on-year drop in carried volume to 895,000 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEU), and a 12 per cent decrease in the average freight rate per TEU to $1,479.
Eli Glickman, ZIM's President and CEO, stated, “amid market disruptions and volatility, we continued to leverage our upscaled capacity and improved cost structure in Q2. In this highly uncertain market environment, our focus is controlling what we can to position ZIM for sustainable and profitable growth over the long term.”
Looking ahead, the company has increased the midpoints of its 2025 guidance ranges, now expecting full-year Adjusted EBITDA of between $1.8 billion and $2.2 billion. “We intend to draw on our transformed fleet and improved cost structure to continue to create long-term value for our shareholders even in the face of challenging and unpredictable market dynamics,” Glickman concluded.