Tuapse port set for higher Russian oil product shipments in February

Russian oil product exports from the Black Sea port of Tuapse are set to rise to 312,000 tonnes in February. This is up 4.7 per cent on a daily basis from 330,000 tonnes loaded in January, two traders said on Wednesday and Reuters estimates showed.
February is three days shorter than January. Actual oil products shipments via the port of Tuapse fell last month by 60 per cent from 833,000 tonnes loaded in December.
This occurred amid unplanned loadings and refinery stoppage after a drone attack on December 31, LSEG data and Reuters calculations showed. According to the operational headquarters of Russia's Krasnodar region, the strike damaged one berth at the port and equipment at Rosneft’s nearby Tuapse refinery.
The port of Tuapse resumed oil product exports after about two-week suspension, supplied by rail from other Rosneft-controlled refineries. The export-oriented Tuapse refinery has not yet restarted processing and unplanned maintenance continues following the attack, market sources said.
