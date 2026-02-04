Tuapse port set for higher Russian oil product shipments in February

Russian oil product exports from the Black Sea port of Tuapse are set to rise to 312,000 tonnes in February. This is up 4.7 per cent on a daily basis from 330,000 tonnes loaded in January, two traders said on Wednesday and Reuters estimates showed.

February is three days shorter than January. Actual oil products shipments via the port of Tuapse fell last month by 60 per cent from 833,000 tonnes loaded in December.