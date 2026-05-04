Swedish port project back on track after fairway redesign

The Swedish Maritime Administration and the Port of Gothenburg Corporation are proceeding with the Skandia Gateway or Skandiaporten project following a redesign of the fairway. This optimisation resulted in lower costs after a joint procurement process was cancelled in October 2025.

The Gothenburg Port Authority noted that the procurement has been split into two separate parts to maintain the schedule for quay reinforcements. Port of Gothenburg Project Manager Jan Andersson mentioned that dredging and rock excavation next to the quay will begin in the autumn of 2026.

The Swedish Maritime Administration will manage the dredging work and edge lighthouse installations in the fairway, with implementation scheduled for 2027 to 2028. These adjustments follow a period where bids received in late 2025 exceeded estimated cost levels.