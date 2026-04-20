Port of Gothenburg inks dredging contract for fairway deepening project

The Port of Gothenburg has entered into an agreement with Boskalis Sweden for blasting and dredging works as part of Skandia Gateway, an infrastructure project aimed at increasing capacity for larger vessels.
The contract is valued at approximately SEK202 million (US$22 million). Boskalis was selected following a tender process involving five interested contractors.
The works will form part of the port’s contribution to the wider Skandia Gateway project, which will deepen the fairway into the Port of Gothenburg from today’s vessel draught of 13.5 metres to a maximum of 17.5 metres. This will enable larger and deeper-draught vessels to call at Scandinavia’s largest port.
Since the spring of 2024, the Port of Gothenburg has carried out extensive quay reinforcement works at the port’s container terminal. These upgrades are a prerequisite for the upcoming dredging and blasting works.
Preparations for the project organisation will now begin, with construction works scheduled to take place during the next dredging season, from October 2026 to March 2027.
Once the port’s works are completed, the Swedish Maritime Administration will assume responsibility for dredging the fairway outside the port area, from the port basin and out towards the port entrance. These works are planned to begin in autumn 2027.