Port of Gothenburg inks dredging contract for fairway deepening project

The Port of Gothenburg has entered into an agreement with Boskalis Sweden for blasting and dredging works as part of Skandia Gateway, an infrastructure project aimed at increasing capacity for larger vessels.

The contract is valued at approximately SEK202 million (US$22 million). Boskalis was selected following a tender process involving five interested contractors.

The works will form part of the port’s contribution to the wider Skandia Gateway project, which will deepen the fairway into the Port of Gothenburg from today’s vessel draught of 13.5 metres to a maximum of 17.5 metres. This will enable larger and deeper-draught vessels to call at Scandinavia’s largest port.