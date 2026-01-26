Stena Line completes acquisition of terminal operations in Liepaja, Latvia

Stena Line has completed the acquisition of the terminal operator Terrabalt in Liepaja, Latvia, and officially taken over Ro-Ro, bulk, and general cargo operations.

All approvals from competition authorities and relevant governmental institutions have been granted, and Stena Line is now registered as the owner of Terrabalt.

Stena Line also currently operates the Liepaja, Latvia –Travemünde, Germany route with two vessels.