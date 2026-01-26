Stena Line completes acquisition of terminal operations in Liepaja, Latvia

Stena Line has completed the acquisition of the terminal operator Terrabalt in Liepaja, Latvia, and officially taken over Ro-Ro, bulk, and general cargo operations.
All approvals from competition authorities and relevant governmental institutions have been granted, and Stena Line is now registered as the owner of Terrabalt.
Stena Line also currently operates the Liepaja, Latvia –Travemünde, Germany route with two vessels.
Liene Lemane, Trade Director for the Baltic Sea North at Stena Line, said the terminal operations business in Liepaja will change its name to Stena Line Ports Liepajas.
The company plans to gradually develop and modernise the terminal and its infrastructure to ensure safety, security, and efficient traffic management within the terminal area.
In parallel with Stena Line’s long-term development plans, the Liepaja Special Economic Zone Authority will carry out construction works to rebuild berth 46 in Liepaja Port. The project is scheduled for completion by December 31, 2027 and will further strengthen the port’s infrastructure and capacity.
Stena Line said the acquisition will strengthen its Baltic Sea network, which already includes port operations in Ventspils and Karlskrona, as well as ferry routes connecting Latvia, Sweden, Germany and Poland.