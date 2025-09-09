Stena Line to acquire port operations in Liepaja, Latvia
Swedish ferry operator Stena Line will acquire all shares in the port operator Terrabalt in Liepaja, Latvia, Stena Line said on Tuesday, September 9.
By acquiring the Latvian company Terrabalt, Stena Line will take over the operation of the Ro-Ro, bulk and general cargo terminal in Liepaja, Latvia’s third-largest port.
The Liepaja port is managed within the framework of the Liepāja Special Economic Zone, a free trade zone established in 1997 that includes the port, industrial area, and airport. Stena Line currently operates the Liepaja–Travemünde route with two vessels.
"With this acquisition, we strengthen our own position and secure the future conditions for our customers in the region," said Niclas Mårtensson, CEO of Stena Line. "We look forward to developing the port and its infrastructure for safe and high-quality operations."
The acquisition of the port operator is subject to approval by the Latvian competition authority and other institutions. Until approval, the current owners will continue to operate the terminals.
The commercial details of the agreement have not been disclosed.