Study to determine feasibility of developing Korean port into Northern Sea Route hub

The city government of Pohang in South Korea will study the feasibility of developing the Port of Yeongilman into a logistics hub that would support shipping between South Korea and Europe.

The objective of the project is to determine how the port's facilities can be upgraded to enable it to support shipping along the Northern Sea Route (NSR), the 5,600-kilometre Arctic shipping corridor that provides the shortest possible passage between Asia and Europe.

The study will entail identifying the port's infrastructure requirements as well as future functions.