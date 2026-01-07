South Korea to conduct containership trial voyage through Arctic later this year

South Korea's Acting Oceans Minister Kim Seong-beom said September would be the most ideal month for the voyage as it is the period when Arctic waters are expected to have the least ice compared to other times of the year.

The voyage would cover approximately 13,000 kilometres and can be completed in as little as 20 days, whereas taking the alternate route through the Suez Canal would have a sailing distance nearly twice as long.

The Arctic voyage would be the first for a South Korean-operated containership. During five earlier voyages to the region, bulk carriers were used on round trips between Busan and Russia's Yamal Peninsula.