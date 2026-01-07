South Korea to conduct containership trial voyage through Arctic later this year

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries of South Korea has unveiled plans for a trial voyage of a container vessel through the Arctic in September of this year.
The trial will utilise a 3,000TEU vessel that will sail from Busan to Rotterdam with part of its journey encompassing the Northern Sea Route, the Arctic shipping corridor that provides the shortest possible passage between Asia and Europe.
South Korea's Acting Oceans Minister Kim Seong-beom said September would be the most ideal month for the voyage as it is the period when Arctic waters are expected to have the least ice compared to other times of the year.
The voyage would cover approximately 13,000 kilometres and can be completed in as little as 20 days, whereas taking the alternate route through the Suez Canal would have a sailing distance nearly twice as long.
The Arctic voyage would be the first for a South Korean-operated containership. During five earlier voyages to the region, bulk carriers were used on round trips between Busan and Russia's Yamal Peninsula.