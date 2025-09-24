Second processing unit at Ust-Luga complex resumes production after fire

One of the three processing units was restarted at full capacity on August 26, while the other two were damaged to varying degrees and taken offline for repairs, forcing the company to reduce naphtha exports and resume shipments of stable gas condensate to international markets.

The sources said that Novatek restarted processing at the second, less damaged unit last weekend. Repairs on the third and most severely damaged unit could last until at least December, traders said.

Novatek did not immediately reply to a request for comment.