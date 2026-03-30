Saudi oil pipeline pumping at full capacity to circumvent Strait of Hormuz

Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline, which circumvents the Strait of Hormuz, is pumping oil at its full capacity of seven million barrels a day, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Crude oil exports from Saudi Arabia's Yanbu port on the Red Sea have now reached five million barrels a day, and the country is also exporting about 700,000 to 900,000 barrels a day of oil products, the Bloomberg report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Saudi Arabia's Aramco declined to comment.