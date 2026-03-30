Transport & Pipelines

Saudi oil pipeline pumping at full capacity to circumvent Strait of Hormuz

Yanbu terminal, Saudi Arabia
Yanbu terminal, Saudi ArabiaSaudi Aramco
Published on

Saudi Arabia's East-West pipeline, which circumvents the Strait of Hormuz, is pumping oil at its full capacity of seven million barrels a day, Bloomberg News reported on Saturday, citing a person familiar with the matter.

Crude oil exports from Saudi Arabia's Yanbu port on the Red Sea have now reached five million barrels a day, and the country is also exporting about 700,000 to 900,000 barrels a day of oil products, the Bloomberg report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Saudi Arabia's Aramco declined to comment.

Aramco CEO Amin Nasser had told reporters earlier in March on an earnings call that the East-West pipeline was expected to reach its full capacity of seven million bpd in the coming days as customers re-route.

The conflict in the gulf region, triggered by US and Israeli attacks on Iran, has unsettled energy and transport markets and disrupted global shipping.

Iran has effectively closed the Strait of Hormuz, trapping roughly a fifth of the world's oil and liquefied natural gas supplies, sending crude oil surging above $100 a barrel.

(Reporting by Chandni Shah in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey and Joe Bavier)

MENA
Iran
North America
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Aramco
Israel
Strait of Hormuz
United States
Middle East Conflicts
Port of Yanbu (Saudi Arabia)

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Baird Maritime / Work Boat World
www.bairdmaritime.com