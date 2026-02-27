Saudi Aramco’s Juaymah LPG terminal offline for month-long repairs following outage

Saudi Aramco's Juaymah liquefied petroleum gas export terminal is expected to be offline for repairs for at least one month after an outage this week forced the cancellation of cargoes through March, traders said on Thursday.

The lengthy outage at Juaymah, one of the world's largest LPG export terminals, is expected to tighten propane and butane availability in Asia and has driven up prices at a time of high demand for the heating, cooking and petrochemical feedstock fuels.

Aramco on Wednesday said it had halted LPG deliveries from Juaymah after structural damage to a portion of the delivery segment carrying propane and butane on February 23. Deliveries scheduled over the next few weeks from the Juaymah Natural Gas Liquids facility have been cancelled, the company said.