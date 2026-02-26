Saudi export halt triggers LPG and naphtha price spike in Asia

Prices of liquefied petroleum gas and naphtha jumped in Asia on Thursday after Saudi Aramco halted exports from a key terminal, disrupting supplies to the region, according to trade sources and LSEG data, with India likely to take the biggest hit.

On Wednesday, Saudi Aramco said it halted LPG exports this week from its eastern terminal of Juaymah, one of the world's largest exporters of propane and butane, after structural damage on February 23 to a part of its delivery system.

The fuel from the terminal near the Jafurah gas field and Aramco's Ras Tanura refinery, is used for heating during winter, as well as cooking gas and petrochemical feedstocks for steam crackers. Aramco said it has cancelled the next few weeks' scheduled deliveries of propane and butane from Juaymah, while it weighs the scope and duration of the impact.