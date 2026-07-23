Russian strikes prompt shipowners to halt Ukraine port calls

Shipowners halted vessel arrivals at Ukraine's Black Sea ports due to intensified Russian strikes, Kyiv said, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned Moscow might escalate attacks in order to block the country's main corridor for grain exports.

In recent weeks, Russia has pummelled logistics and port infrastructure in the southern Odessa region with missiles and drones. On Sunday, a missile strike on a ship carrying corn killed 10 people, mostly foreigners, Ukrainian officials said.

"Yesterday... not a single ship entered the port," Zelenskiy told reporters on Thursday. "They've been hitting all the ships. They're going to step this up."