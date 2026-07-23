Drone threats force night-time vessel ban at Russian port

Russia has introduced a temporary ban on vessel movements in and out of the port of Novorossiysk between midnight and 05:00 because of Ukrainian drone attacks, three grain industry sources said on Wednesday.

The sources said the order was verbal and that no official document had been sent to shippers. They said the port was functioning as usual outside the restricted night-time hours, and grain shipments had not been affected.

The Transport Ministry and the port's administration did not respond to a request for comment.