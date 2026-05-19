Russia seaborne fuel exports bounce back as key ports recover

Russia's seaborne oil products exports rose by 10 per cent month-on-month to about 4.2 million tonnes in the first 15 days of May as key ports partially restored fuel loadings, according to LSEG shipping data and market sources.

Fuel export growth was driven by the release of inventories built up during earlier disruptions caused by intensive drone attacks, traders said, although May shipments remained capped by unplanned and seasonal refinery maintenance and rising domestic demand.

Diesel loadings via the Russian Baltic port of Primorsk, the country's biggest outlet for exports of ultra-low sulphur diesel (ULSD), reached 710,000 tonnes in the first half of May, roughly unchanged from the same period in April.