Russia's Tuapse refinery ablaze again following Ukrainian drone strike

A Ukrainian drone attack has caused a "large-scale fire" at Russia's Tuapse oil refinery on the Black Sea, forcing the evacuation of nearby buildings, local officials said on Tuesday.

The Rosneft-owned refinery delivers oil products mainly for exports but operations have been halted since April 16 following an earlier drone attack, industry sources said.

Ukraine did not immediately comment on the reports. Kyiv has stepped up strikes on Russia since March, with US-brokered talks on the war in Ukraine on pause and Washington mainly focusing on the Iran war.