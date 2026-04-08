Russia resumes oil exports from Ust-Luga port despite drone strikes

Ust-Luga port has resumed oil exports despite ongoing drone attacks, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters and LSEG data showed.

The vessel Jewel left Ust-Luga on Tuesday with 700,000 barrels of crude oil on board, according to the sources and LSEG data, after loadings were suspended for nearly two weeks. The Baltic port is capable of loading 700,000 barrels per day.

Ust-Luga oil loadings were suspended on March 25 after the port was damaged by a heavy Ukrainian drone attack. Attacks have continued during the suspension.

The Jewel started to load oil over the weekend but did not leave immediately owing to drone attacks, the sources said.