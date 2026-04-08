Russia resumes oil exports from Ust-Luga port despite drone strikes

Ust-Luga port has resumed oil exports despite ongoing drone attacks, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters and LSEG data showed.
The vessel Jewel left Ust-Luga on Tuesday with 700,000 barrels of crude oil on board, according to the sources and LSEG data, after loadings were suspended for nearly two weeks. The Baltic port is capable of loading 700,000 barrels per day.
Ust-Luga oil loadings were suspended on March 25 after the port was damaged by a heavy Ukrainian drone attack. Attacks have continued during the suspension.
The Jewel started to load oil over the weekend but did not leave immediately owing to drone attacks, the sources said.
At least one tanker was loading at the Ust-Luga oil terminal on Wednesday, the sources said, adding that operations are likely to face further delays from continuing drone strikes.
The Ukrainian military said it had struck Russia's Ust-Luga oil terminal in the Leningrad region on Tuesday.
Crude oil exports from Russia's Sheskharis terminal in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk were also suspended this week after a drone attack.
(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman)