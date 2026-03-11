Record premiums leave ships scrambling for fuel at Asian hubs

Some ships are struggling to refuel at key ports in Asia as bunker costs soar, with premiums hitting record highs in anticipation of tighter supplies triggered by the war in the Middle East, industry sources say.

Longer waits to secure fuel may increase congestion in major Asian ports such as Singapore, Shanghai and Ningbo-Zhoushan in China, which are expected to see added traffic as the Iran war reduces traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, causing more diversions or delays.

While there were still active offers in the daily market this week, prices for marine fuel have surged sharply as the conflict curtails fuel oil shipments from key Middle Eastern suppliers.