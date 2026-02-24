Protesters set 48-hour timeline to leave occupied Santarem port

Brazilian indigenous protesters who invaded a Cargill port facility in the northern town of Santarem plan to leave the site within about 48 hours, indigenous leader Alessandra Munduruku told Reuters on Tuesday.

The group has been occupying the Cargill facility since the weekend, after weeks of blocking the port's entrance and disrupting truck traffic at a crucial time for the farming sector as the country reaps another bumper soybean crop.

The protesters are now making transportation arrangements before effectively leaving the facility, Munduruku said. "We're going to sit down and get organised here. Clean up (the place). There's the issue of garbage. There are many children, many people who weren't yet prepared to leave," she said.