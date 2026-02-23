Protesters disrupt Cargill river port operations in Brazil

Indigenous protesters have occupied Cargill's Santarem river port terminal in Brazil's Para state and "completely" interrupted operations at the site, the US grain trader said in a statement on Saturday.

The protesters forced Cargill employees to evacuate the private terminal on Friday evening, the firm said, adding that it is in contact with local authorities for an eviction to be carried out, "in an orderly and safe manner."

Cargill shipped more than 5.5 million tonnes of soybeans and corn through Santarem last year, according to port sector data. The exported volume, originating mainly from Brazil's Centre West region, represented more than 70 per cent of the total grain volume handled at Santarem.

Cargill said there is "strong evidence of vandalism and damage to assets" at the terminal. The occupation marks an escalation between the protesters and the firm over proposed plans to dredge local rivers, like Tapajos, where grains like soy and corn are moved before reaching export markets.