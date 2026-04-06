Port of Ust-Luga restarts oil loading following drone attacks

Russia's key Baltic port of Ust-Luga resumed crude loading after days of disruptions amid multiple Ukrainian drone attacks in the region, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.

The Jewel, an Aframax-class vessel, began a cargo loading on Saturday, the report said, citing shipping information seen by Bloomberg.

Ukrainian drones struck Russia's Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga in late March for the fifth time in 10 days, and industry sources told Reuters that the drones struck crude oil loading facilities operated by Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft.