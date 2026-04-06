Port of Ust-Luga restarts oil loading following drone attacks

Russia's key Baltic port of Ust-Luga resumed crude loading after days of disruptions amid multiple Ukrainian drone attacks in the region, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday.
The Jewel, an Aframax-class vessel, began a cargo loading on Saturday, the report said, citing shipping information seen by Bloomberg.
Ukrainian drones struck Russia's Baltic Sea port of Ust-Luga in late March for the fifth time in 10 days, and industry sources told Reuters that the drones struck crude oil loading facilities operated by Russian pipeline monopoly Transneft.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report. Transneft did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
At least 40 per cent of Russia's oil export capacity has been disrupted by drone attacks, a disputed strike on a major pipeline and the seizure of tankers, Reuters reported last month citing calculations based on market data.
(Reporting by Angela Christy in Bengaluru; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)