Port Hedland strike to proceed despite headway in BHP union talks

A two-day strike will go ahead at BHP's Port Hedland operations in Western Australia this weekend despite progress in talks on Tuesday between unions and the global miner, a union spokesperson said.

BHP ships some $80 million of iron ore daily through Port Hedland, which is the world's biggest export hub for iron ore.

As flagged last week, workers plan to impose a 24-hour ban on loading ships on Saturday, August 8, followed by a 24-hour work stoppage at the Port Hedland Bulk Export Terminal beginning at 05:30 AWST on August 9 (21:30 GMT August 8).