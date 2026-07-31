Clock ticking for BHP to prevent workers strike at Port Hedland

Workers at BHP Group's Port Hedland iron ore operations in Western Australia plan to go on strike next week, unions said on Friday, threatening to disrupt the miner's $80 million of daily exports through the world's largest iron ore port.

BHP, the world's third-largest iron ore producer, still has time to avert the action if it can reach a deal at the next meeting, on Tuesday, union officials said at a press conference in Melbourne. The unions most recently met with BHP on July 28.

Workers plan to impose a 24-hour ban on loading ships on Saturday, August 8, followed by a 24-hour work stoppage at the Port Hedland Bulk Export Terminal beginning at 05:30 AWST on August 9 (21:30 GMT August 8), said the Combined BHP Ports Unions in a statement.