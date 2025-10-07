Owners of Chinese-built ships to face $3b costs and US port fee hurdles

The US is one week away from imposing port fees on certain vessels with links to China, a move expected to cost the top 10 carriers $3.2 billion next year as President Donald Trump seeks to address China’s growing dominance on the high seas.

"While some observers believe the October 14 deadline may be extended — or even scrapped — as part of broader negotiations, the uncertainty has already unsettled carriers, adding another layer of geopolitical risk to fleet deployment strategies," SP said in a report this week.