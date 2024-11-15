Peru's Port of Chancay begins serving China-Latin America freight route
The newly constructed Port of Chancay in Peru has commenced operations, thus formally launching a new freight shipping route to and from mainland China.
The port located 80 kilometres north of the capital Lima opened for business on Thursday, November 14, via a virtual ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Peruvian President Dina Boluarte as guests of honour.
The Port of Chancay is being developed to become a new maritime hub between Latin America and China. The deepwater port has a maximum depth of 17.8 metres and a projected throughput of 160,000 vehicles transported via Ro-Ro ship per year.
The route will be served by China's COSCO Shipping and will also include the Port of San Antonio in Chile. Ports in Colombia, Ecuador, and other countries in the region will be added to the service according to market demand.
With the opening of this new land-sea corridor between China and Latin America, the shipping time between Peru and China will be reduced by about 10 days, and the direct voyage from Shanghai to Chancay will be shortened to 25 days.