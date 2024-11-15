Peru's Port of Chancay begins serving China-Latin America freight route

The port located 80 kilometres north of the capital Lima opened for business on Thursday, November 14, via a virtual ceremony with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Peruvian President Dina Boluarte as guests of honour.

The Port of Chancay is being developed to become a new maritime hub between Latin America and China. The deepwater port has a maximum depth of 17.8 metres and a projected throughput of 160,000 vehicles transported via Ro-Ro ship per year.