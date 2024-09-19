COSCO Shipping to launch new China-Latin America freight service
China’s COSCO Shipping will open a new freight shipping route between China and the western regions of South America this November. The route will provide a stable schedule service once a month, mainly via the ports of Chancay in Peru and San Antonio in Chile.
Ports in Colombia, Ecuador, and other countries in the region will be added according to market demand.
With the opening of this new land-sea corridor between China and Latin America, the shipping time between Peru and China will be reduced by about 10 days, and the direct voyage from Shanghai to Chancay will be shortened to 25 days.
The establishment of the new service will coincide with the commencement of large-scale operations at the Port of Chancay, which is being developed to become a new maritime hub between Latin America and China. The deepwater port has a maximum depth of 17.8 metres and a throughput of 160,000 vehicles transported via Ro-Ro ship per year.