Oregon Container Terminal begins operations under Harbor Industrial

Oregon Container Terminal (OCT) at the Port of Portland's Terminal Six has begun operations following the transition from the Port of Portland to California-based Harbor Industrial Services.
OCT, Oregon’s only international container gateway, will be operated by Harbor Industrial under a long-term lease with the Port of Portland.
OCT will offer direct vessel services, dual-rail connectivity, and future barge services connecting with inland locations.
The terminal will support agriculture, manufacturing, technology and retail shippers. Weekly container service has already begun.
Harbor Industrial took over container and breakbulk operations at Terminal Six on December 31, 2025.
The Port of Portland had announced in April 2024 that its container service would cease by the following October. However, in May of that year, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek proposed a US$40 million investment to allow the container service to continue.
The governor said she proposed the investment in response to feedback from local producers that relied on the terminal for the shipment of goods.