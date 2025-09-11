Oregon's Port of Portland appoints new operator for sole container terminal

Harbour Industrial will take over container and breakbulk operations at Terminal Six by December 31, 2025. The port said that operations will continue seamlessly during the transition.

The Port of Portland had announced in April 2024 that its container service would cease by the following October. However, in May of that year, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek proposed a US$40 million investment to allow the container service to continue.

The governor said she proposed the investment in response to feedback from local producers that relied on the terminal for the shipment of goods.