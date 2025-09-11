Oregon's Port of Portland appoints new operator for sole container terminal

The Port of Portland in Oregon has confirmed that container shipping will continue at Terminal Six, the state’s only active international container terminal, after the approval of a deal with California-based Harbor Industrial Services.
The port has been rebuilding its container service since 2018 and working to secure a private operating partner. The port’s deal with Harbor Industrial marks the latter’s transition from stevedore to long-term operator.
Harbour Industrial will take over container and breakbulk operations at Terminal Six by December 31, 2025. The port said that operations will continue seamlessly during the transition.
The Port of Portland had announced in April 2024 that its container service would cease by the following October. However, in May of that year, Oregon Governor Tina Kotek proposed a US$40 million investment to allow the container service to continue.
The governor said she proposed the investment in response to feedback from local producers that relied on the terminal for the shipment of goods.