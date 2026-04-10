Ports & Terminals

Oil loadings resume at Russian Black Sea port after drone attack

Tanker at Port of Novorossiysk
Tanker at Port of Novorossiysk
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Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk partially resumed oil and fuel loadings from its Sheskharis terminal late on Thursday after this week's suspension following a drone attack, said two sources familiar with the port's operations.

Russia's Sheskharis oil terminal, which has loading capacity of about 700,000 barrels per day of crude oil, suspended oil loadings on Monday after a Ukrainian drone attack started fires at a fuel terminal and some berths.

The loading of oil tankers resumed from one berth only and a single cargo of 80,000 tonnes was expected to depart on Friday.

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The oil loading schedule was expected to be trimmed after the strikes and it was unclear when the port could resume full operation.

Novorossiysk also resumed fuel oil loadings on Thursday, the sources added. A diesel loading was also made from the port this week, one of the sources said.

(Reporting by Reuters Editing by David Goodman)

Europe
Russia
Ukraine
Russia Ukraine War
Port of Novorossiysk
Port of Sheskharis

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