Oil loadings resume at Russian Black Sea port after drone attack

Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiysk partially resumed oil and fuel loadings from its Sheskharis terminal late on Thursday after this week's suspension following a drone attack, said two sources familiar with the port's operations.

Russia's Sheskharis oil terminal, which has loading capacity of about 700,000 barrels per day of crude oil, suspended oil loadings on Monday after a Ukrainian drone attack started fires at a fuel terminal and some berths.

The loading of oil tankers resumed from one berth only and a single cargo of 80,000 tonnes was expected to depart on Friday.