Novatek to cut naphtha exports after drone attack at Ust-Luga

According to the market sources, the operations at the complex were fully shut on Sunday. While the full impact is as yet unknown, at least one processing unit was damaged by the fire, two sources said. Two other sources said the fire damaged two processing units.

Novatek did not immediately reply to a Reuters request to comment.

The Ust-Luga complex has three processing units with a capacity of three million tonnes per year each and refines stable gas condensate into light and heavy naphtha, jet fuel, ship fuel component (fuel oil) and gasoil.