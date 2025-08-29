Novatek partially resumes operations at Ust-Luga complex after fire
Russian energy company Novatek partially resumed gas condensate processing at its complex in the Baltic port of Ust-Luga, two market sources said on Friday, after suspending the operations last weekend due to a fire after a drone attack.
One of the three units at the complex was relaunched at full capacity on August 26, the sources said.
Novatek did not immediately reply to a request for comment.
The Ust-Luga complex has three processing units with a capacity of three million tonnes a year each and refines stable gas condensate into light and heavy naphtha, jet fuel, ship fuel component (fuel oil) and gasoil.
A drone attack caused a fire at the complex early on August 24 leading all operations, including fuel export loadings, to be fully shut on Sunday.
The repair of the two other damaged units at Novatek Ust-Luga complex could take months, according to sources.
In January to June 2025, the complex processed 4.2 million tonnes of gas condensate, company data showed.
(Reporting by Reuters in Moscow; Editing by Susan Fenton)