MSC unit invests $1.4b in Adani's Vizhinjam port in India

India's Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone said on Tuesday that Switzerland's MSC Group will acquire a 49 per cent stake in its Vizhinjam port for $1.4 billion, in what it said is the largest foreign private investment in domestic port infrastructure.

MSC, the world's largest container shipping company, will make the investment through its unit Terminal Investment.

Adani Ports the partnership is expected to boost cargo volumes at the port and accelerate ramp-up at the Kerala-based port, adding that the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.