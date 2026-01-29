India's Adani to invest nearly $2b to expand Vizhinjam Port

Indian port developer and operator Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) will invest INR160 billion (US$1.7 billion) to facilitate the start of the second phase of the planned expansion of Vizhinjam International Seaport in Kerala.

The works will entail increasing the existing container vessel berthing space from 800 metres to 2,000 metres and expanding the port's breakwater from to 3,900 metres from its current length of 3,000 metres.

Additional works to be undertaken will include dredging and reclamation, construction of an automated rail yard, and the installation of new rail-mounted gantry cranes and automated ship-to-shore cranes.