Morocco’s Tanger Med port posts strong 2025 growth, maintains leading position

Morocco's Tanger Med Port said on Monday it maintained its position as the Mediterranean and Africa's leading port, handling 11.1 million containers in 2025, up 8.4 per cent from a year earlier.

The growth was partly driven by the expansion of a terminal operated by APM Terminals, the port authority said in a statement.

The port saw truck traffic grow 3.6 per cent to 535,203 units, driven by higher exports of industrial products and agri-food goods.

Passenger traffic totalled 3,220,422 in 2025, up 5.7 per cent, while cars using the port to cross into or out of Morocco reached 895,341 vehicles in 2025, up five per cent, it said.

The number of vehicles exported through the port dropped 12 per cent to 526,862, mostly produced by Renault and Stellantis plants in the country, the port authority said.

Morocco’s automotive exports fell two per cent last year to $17 billion but remained the country's biggest export, according to official trade data.