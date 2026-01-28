Morocco to launch Nador West Med port by year-end

Morocco will start operating its second Mediterranean deepwater port, Nador West Med, in the fourth quarter of this year as it seeks to replicate the success of Tanger Med, the Mediterranean and Africa's largest port, the royal palace said on Wednesday.

The $5.6 billion facility will open with an annual capacity of five million containers, expandable to 12 million, the palace said after a meeting chaired by King Mohammed VI.

The new facility includes 5.4 kilometres of breakwaters, four km of quays and four power stations, it said.